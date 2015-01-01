This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies.
Effective training against pain
1. Always perform the most optimal exercises
Our medical specialists choose the exercises based on evidence and best medical practice. Injurymap's algorithms ensure that your workout program continuously adapts to match your needs.
2. Stay motivated and reduce your pain
Through reminders, tips, and a variety of different exercises, Injurymap will help you remain motivated to exercise your pain away.
3. Build on best practice
The exercises in the app are globally recognized as best practice within treatment of muscle and joint injuries
Patient experiences
The best thing about Injurymap is that I can train at home. In a busy day with work, family, children, and many things to be done, it's nice that I can train exactly when it suits me. It may be in the afternoon when I get home from work or late in the evening just before I go to bed. You can fit it into your everyday life. I think this is very nice. Hernrik, 52 years
I could feel the positive effect right away. The app makes it easy to get started. It's easy to use and the exercises are varied and appropriately challenging. Marianne, 73 year
I could very quickly see the brilliance of Injurymap. It has been like discovering an entirely new world. I have been using the app for 8 months now. In comparison, I never managed to stick with my exercise for more than two weeks when I used ordinary training guides printed on paper. Ivan, 44 years